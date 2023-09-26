‘Stay Tuned’: Kari Lake Releases Senate Campaign Teaser For 2024

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake teased a 2024 Senate run in a campaign-like video on Tuesday.

Reports emerged last week that Lake is expected to announce a bid for independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s seat as soon as next month, and the Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed that the Republican is “very likely” to run. Lake posted a video on Twitter depicting media reports of Senate campaign speculation, as well her own remarks on her political future, ending with “stay tuned” displayed across the screen.

“It is my duty to the citizens of Arizona to stay in,” Lake can be heard saying in the video. “If they think that I’m going away, they got another thing coming.” (RELATED: Kari Lake ‘Very Likely’ To Run For Senate Amid Reports That Announcement Is Imminent)

Lake would face several Republican opponents if she runs for the seat, including Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, and potentially Blake Masters, who ran for Senate in 2022 and lost. Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego is also running, potentially setting the stage for a three-way race with Sinema, who has yet to announce a reelection bid.

“Ruben Gallego and Kyrsten Sinema are rubber stamps for Joe Biden and his radical agenda,” Caroline Wren, senior adviser to Lake, previously told the DCNF. “It’s time Arizona has a true conservative fighter in the U.S. Senate. The people of Arizona want Kari Lake to stay in this fight and are calling on her to run and she’s very likely to answer that call.”

Lake is the current frontrunner of the GOP primary field with 42% support, followed by Lamb at 11%, Masters at 7% and Brian Wright and Jim Lamon with 2% each, according to an Emerson College poll released Aug. 8. An early August Noble Predictive Insights survey indicates that both Lake and Sinema would lose to Gallego in a general election, at 34%, 26% and 25%, respectively.

In the 2022 midterm election, now-Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs narrowly defeated Lake by less than one point, which the Republican has challenged in court.

