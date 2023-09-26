Levi Strauss Heir Announces Run For San Francisco Mayor, Promises To Hire More Cops

Daniel Lurie, a nonprofit executive and heir to the Levi Strauss & Co. fortune, announced his run for San Francisco mayor Tuesday, saying he would hire more cops, according to Politico.

Lurie said he would focus on public safety, hire more police officers, create enough shelter beds to allow city officials to clear the streets of homeless encampments and called for a change in how the city investigates drug dealing, according to Politico. Lurie will be running as a Democrat and challenging Democratic San Francisco Mayor London Breed amid a field of other candidates. (RELATED: Blue-City Mayor Drawing Election Challengers As Voters Seek Crackdown On Drugs, Crime)

“We’ve been promised more police officers, but we have 300 less than when she took office,” Lurie said regarding Breed’s policies in a video announcing his run for mayor.

I am running for Mayor of San Francisco to

bring a new era of leadership that this moment demands. I have a proven track record of building diverse teams, challenging bureaucracy and political obstacles, and delivering results. pic.twitter.com/Vf7Nhu1GYA — Daniel Lurie 羅瑞德 (@DanielLurie) September 26, 2023

“We need people to work together, and the only way you can take on an entrenched system with a leader that has allowed these problems to fester is with new leadership. It’s got to be leadership from the outside,” Lurie told Politico.

Lurie is the founder of Tipping Point Community, an organization that provides homeless people with services that helps them transition out of homelessness or prevents them from losing housing, according to Politico.

“We have a demonstrated track record of results on issues where City Hall is falling down,” Lurie told Politico.

The city is experiencing increased homelessness, drug deaths and car break ins under Breed which has led many businesses downtown to leave the city, according to Politico. A district court judge blocked Breed’s attempt to increase enforcement of homeless ordinances in the city in December 2022, which she and Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom denounced in August 2023.

“The opponents that I will face in this field have tried and they have failed,” Lurie told Politico.

Breed and Lurie did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.