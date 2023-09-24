Writers Guild Reaches Tentative Agreement With Studios

The Writers Guild of America reached a tentative agreement with studios late Sunday night, and moved a step closer to ending the strike that crippled Hollywood.

The WGA emailed news of their provisional deal to strike captains, and the negotiating committee cascaded the message to all members, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 MBA, which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language,” they said in a statement.

The letter sent to WGA members after a tentative deal with the AMPTP was reached that could end the #WritersStrike https://t.co/IfcfB8VHXa pic.twitter.com/Ob8LcWU3TL — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 25, 2023

“We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership,” they wrote, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The parties discussed a three-year agreement which still needs to be ratified by WGA members before taking effect. Details surrounding the tentative agreement that affects 11,500 striking WGA members were not publicly shared.

Writers began their strike position May 2, and were joined by SAG-AFTRA July 14, making this the most unprecedented strike action in Hollywood. The production and promotion of all major Hollywood projects have been suspended since that time, effectively putting a freeze on the entertainment industry.

The negotiating committee asked for the public’s patience on the disclosure of the details of the tentative deal.

“What remains now is for our staff to make sure everything we have agreed to is codified in final contract language,” they said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“And though we are eager to share the details of what has been achieved with you, we cannot do that until the last ‘i’ is dotted,” they said.

#BREAKING: Tentative deal reached to end Hollywood writers strike https://t.co/EtSYyNEpt1 — CP24 (@CP24) September 25, 2023

The deal will be presented to the union's negotiating committee for a vote, followed by the WGA West's board and the WGA East's council for approval. Both referendums are likely to be conducted, Tuesday.

The WGA suspended picketing, but members were instructed that “no one is to return to work” until the deal is officially approved.

The tentative agreement does not eradicate the potential for the strike to continue, according to The Hollywood Reporter.