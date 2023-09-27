Massachusetts Police Chase Ends In Chaos As Suspect Allegedly Crashes Into Relative’s House, Slashes Five Officers

A routine traffic stop Tuesday escalated into a high-speed chase, a car crashing into a home, and the suspect stabbing five Massachusetts police officers, including the police chief.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., Taunton Police Department (TPD) conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation, TPD wrote in a press release. The initial driver complied, but during the stop, an unrelated individual, 35-year-old Douglas Hagerty, pulled up beside the officers and began shouting at them.

Hagerty fled the scene in a 2010 gray Honda Accord, and officers did not pursue him. However, another patrol officer witnessed Hagerty recklessly operating the Honda, TPD continued in the press release. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, Hagerty initially complied but suddenly accelerated, nearly colliding with the patrol car. (RELATED: Shirtless Man Driving Golf Cart With A Dog On His Lap Leads Police On Wild Pursuit)

This triggered a pursuit during which Hagerty intentionally rammed a TPD cruiser and another patrol car. The chase ended when Hagerty crashed into a family residence owned by a relative. Inside, Hagerty confronted officers with a knife, injuring two officers.

Police Chief Edward Walsh, living nearby, responded with additional officers, creating a perimeter. During Hagerty’s arrest, he allegedly swung the knife at Chief Walsh, puncturing his abdomen, TPD wrote.

Chief Walsh deployed a Taser to subdue Hagerty, leading to his arrest at approximately 7 p.m., about 15 minutes after the initial encounter. Hagerty was treated for hand injuries at Morton Hospital and is now in police custody.

One officer was airlifted to a Boston hospital with slash wounds to the neck, face, and back. Another officer with knife wounds to the arm was transported to a local hospital. Chief Walsh was treated and released, and two more officers received medical attention.