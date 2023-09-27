House Investigators Release Trove Of Documents Supporting IRS Whistleblower Testimony

The House Ways and Means Committee released a trove of documents Wednesday to support IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler’s allegations that Hunter Biden received special treatment from the Department of Justice (DOJ) during its ongoing investigation.

House Ways and Means shared the evidence backing up Shapley and Ziegler’s allegations in a press release after the committee held a meeting Wednesday morning and voted to release the documents. (RELATED: IRS Whistleblower Was Removed From Hunter Biden Case After Rift With Top Prosecutor, IRS Officials Testify)

“It brings to light new evidence that builds upon their prior testimony,” House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith said before the vote to release the documents. “Since we made their initial testimony public in June, these whistleblowers was removed from their investigation into Hunter Biden, their credibility has been questioned and defense attorneys for Hunter Biden have gone as far as accusing them of breaking the law.”

He added that IRS employees have confirmed to the committee what Shapley and Ziegler told to Congress.

The Ways and Means Committee just voted to release new documents exposing more about Joe Biden’s connections to his son’s business deals. We are about to reveal to the American people what’s inside these documents. Tune in now: https://t.co/4xZ9iFFrfF — Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) September 27, 2023

Smith spoke at a press conference announcing the release of the documents and showed a map with 23 different countries that were allegedly part of Hunter Biden’s business enterprise. Smith also displayed an email from Delaware Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf instructing investigators to remove Joe Biden’s name from a search warrant and he unveiled a text Hunter Biden allegedly sent a business associate where he described the family “brand” as an asset.

Shapley and Ziegler testified before House Ways and Means in May and June with accusations that DOJ investigators gave Hunter Biden special treatment by allegedly slow-walking and actively obstructing the investigation into his alleged tax and gun offenses.

Both whistleblowers testified publicly in July before the House Ways and Means, Judiciary and Oversight Committees, and the three committees are currently investigating the whistleblower allegations. Multiple FBI agents have testified before House Judiciary and two IRS agents have spoken to House Ways and Means as part of the investigation.

Hunter Biden is suing the IRS over what his legal team believes to be illegal disclosures of taxpayer information in the IRS whistleblower testimony and their cable news interviews. The whistleblowers have called Biden’s IRS lawsuit an attempt to silence them.