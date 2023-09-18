‘Muzzle Us And Intimidate Us’: IRS Whistleblower Says Biden Lawyers Have ‘Given Up On Arguing The Facts’

Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblower Joseph Ziegler blasted Hunter Biden’s legal team on Monday’s episode of “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Host Jesse Watters pointed out that the IRS is being sued by Hunter Biden and asked Ziegler for his thoughts on the matter. (RELATED: Lawyer For IRS Whistleblowers Explains Why Hunter Biden’s Attorneys Are ‘Very Clearly’ Desperate)

“Yeah, I think that the Biden family attorneys have given up on arguing the facts anymore, and now have decided their best defense is to muzzle us and intimidate us, and it’s not going to work,” Ziegler said.

“We won’t be muzzled, and we’re not going to distract from the mountains of evidence that is coming forward to the house Ways and Means Committee, that they’re uncovering daily,” Ziegler said.

Ziegler claimed that the Biden family is attempting to “distract” from a testimony alleging that Biden-appointed U.S. attorneys refused to bring charges against Hunter.

“All of this information is available on the house Ways and Means website,” he said.

Hunter Biden sued the IRS on Monday, citing that he felt the organization’s members “targeted and sought to embarrass” him. Ziegler along with fellow IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley testified to Congress in July that the Department of Justice slow-walked the investigation regarding Hunter Biden. Hunter is also reportedly suing a former Trump aide for allegedly collecting and releasing data from one of his laptops, Business Insider reported.