‘Favors From Daddy’: Ted Cruz Blasts Arguments That Biden Had No Connection To His Son’s Business Dealings

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz slammed the Bidens’ defenders during a Wednesday episode of his “Verdict with Ted Cruz” podcast, torching arguments that President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, were not engaged in an influence peddling scheme.

“The current President of the United States had a quarter million dollars wired to his house, from Communist China” the senator said, referring to a House Oversight Committee finding that first son Hunter Biden’s Chinese business associates sent over $250,000 worth of wires in 2019 with Joe Biden’s Delaware home listed as the beneficiary address.

The senator then rejected the idea that “Hunter was corrupt, but not Joe.”

“What was Hunter Biden selling?” Cruz asked. “He has no skills. He doesn’t have goods or services. He cannot do anything. When’s the last time you paid millions of dollars to a crackhead?”

HOLY CRAP: THREE Iranian Operatives Were (and are) Working in Senior National Security Roles for the Biden Administration, Plus Chinese Communists Send $250,000 to Joe Biden’s Home.@benfergusonshow and I discuss on this explosive episode of Verdict.https://t.co/2OaA5QWr7j — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 27, 2023

“The only thing Hunter was able to sell is favors from daddy. And so, the argument that daddy had nothing to do with it is — on its face — is ludicrous,” Cruz continued. (RELATED: Here’s All The Evidence Connecting Joe Biden To Hunter Biden’s Foreign Business Dealings)

Also on Wednesday, Daily Caller investigative reporter James Lynch cited documents from Hunter Biden’s failed July plea deal appearing to show the future first son was living in California, not at his father’s Delaware home, at the time of the payments from China.

Hunter Biden’s former business associate Devon Archer said in an August interview with Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson that it is “categorically false” that Joe Biden was unaware of his son’s overseas business dealings.