Hunter Biden’s Chinese Business Associates Put Joe Biden’s Address On Two Payments, House Oversight Finds

Hunter Biden’s Chinese business associates sent Hunter more than $250,000 worth of wires and listed Joe Biden’s Delaware home as the beneficiary address, the House Oversight Committee found.

Hunter Biden was paid $10,000 by Chinese business associate Wang Xin on July 26, 2019 and $250,000 by Chinese business associate Jonathan Li on Aug. 2, 2019, according to the House Oversight Committee. Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home was listed as the beneficiary address on both wires, Fox News first reported. Joe Biden announced his 2020 presidential campaign before the payments from China listed his address. (RELATED: Here’s All The Evidence Connecting Joe Biden To Hunter Biden’s Foreign Business Dealings)

🚨CHINA WIRES LIST JOE’S HOME AS BENEFICIARY ADDRESS 🚨 A few months after Joe Biden announced his candidacy in 2019, information available to the Committee shows Hunter Biden received two wires from China for $250,000 and $10,000, including from Jonathan Li. More alarming, the… — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) September 26, 2023

Hunter Biden’s former business associate Devon Archer testified in July that Joe Biden had coffee with Li in Beijing and wrote a letter of recommendation for Li’s daughter’s college application. Li was CEO of BHR Partners, a joint business venture with Hunter Biden’s investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners and Chinese investment firm Bohai Capital, Fox News reported.

House Oversight has released bank records showing the Biden family and its business associates received more than $20 million from Ukrainian, Russian, Chinese, Romanian and Kazakh business associates. The committee now has records showing the Biden family and its associates received an estimated $24 million, according to Fox News.

🚨BREAKING🚨 I just subpoenaed & obtained two bank wires revealing Hunter Biden received payments originating from Beijing in 2019 when Joe Biden was running for President. Joe Biden’s Delaware home is listed as the beneficiary address for both money wires from China. pic.twitter.com/jzRX2o1hB1 — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) September 26, 2023

“Bank records don’t lie but President Joe Biden does. In 2020, Joe Biden told Americans that his family never received money from China. We’ve already proved that to be a lie earlier this year, and now we know that two wires originating from Beijing listed Joe Biden’s Wilmington home as the beneficiary address when he was running for President of the United States. When Joe Biden was vice president, he spoke on the phone and had coffee with Jonathan Li in Beijing, and later wrote a college letter of recommendation for his children,” House Oversight Chairman James Comer said in a press release.

“Joe Biden’s abuse of public office for his family’s financial gain threatens our national security. What did the Bidens do with this money from Beijing? Americans demand and deserve accountability for President Biden and the First Family’s corruption. The Oversight Committee, along with the Judiciary and Ways and Means Committees, will continue to follow the evidence and money to provide transparency and accountability,” Comer added.

Hunter Biden was also in business with Chinese firms CEFC China Energy and State Energy HK, according to bank records, emails, IRS whistleblower testimony, Hunter’s failed guilty plea and emails on his abandoned laptop. Hunter Biden also created a business entity, Hudson West III, with a CEFC associate and his uncle James Biden, that brought in roughly $1 million for the younger Biden in 2017, his guilty plea states. Hunter Biden’s failed guilty plea also confirms he spent the summer of 2019 in California after he married his current wife and the payments with Joe Biden’s Delaware address on them were sent.

Joe Biden falsely stated during an October 2020 presidential debate Hunter Biden never made money from China, despite the fact Joe Biden apparently met with CEFC associates in May 2017, Hunter Biden’s former business associate Rob Walker told the FBI in an interview publicized by IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley. The whistleblower confirmed Walker’s statement about the CEFC meeting when he testified publicly in July.

In addition, Shapley released an apparently threatening text Hunter Biden allegedly sent to a Chinese business associate where Hunter references his father’s presence in the same room. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Said He Was ‘Office Mates’ With Joe Biden And A Chinese Business Associate, Emails Show)

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight,” Hunter Biden said, according to Shapley.

“I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father,” Biden added. Images from Hunter Biden’s laptop show he was with Joe Biden on the day he allegedly sent the text messages, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

The House Ways and Means, Judiciary and Oversight Committees are leading the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden related to his son’s foreign business dealings and IRS whistleblower testimony accusing the Department of Justice (DOJ) of giving Hunter Biden special treatment during its ongoing investigation into Biden’s alleged tax and gun offenses. The first impeachment hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28 and will have three expert witnesses.

The White House said in June Joe Biden was “not in business” with his son.