‘F*ck You’: Curt Schilling Gets Blasted After Revealing Former Teammate Tim Wakefield Has Cancer

If you ask me, Curt Schilling did nothing wrong.

But if you ask the wife of Boston Red Sox legend Jason Varitek, she’ll tell you that she’s beyond livid with the former flamethrower — this after he revealed that Tim Wakefield has cancer.

“Fuck you Curt Schilling,” said Varitek’s wife, who couldn’t have been more blunt.

On Wednesday’s episode of his “The Curt Schilling Baseball Show” podcast, the three-time World Series champion leaked the news of Wakefield’s health, admitting that “I don’t even know if he wants it shared.”

“But, as a Christian and a man of faith,” continued Schilling, “I’ve seen prayer work and so I’m going to talk about it.”Schilling then revealed that Wakefield, who was a star knuckleballer for the Red Sox from 1995 to 2011, is in a battle with “a very serious, very aggressive form of brain cancer.”

The baseball legend then labeled the situation “incredibly serious,” adding that Wakefield underwent surgery recently. Schilling then requested prayers for the former major leaguer.

"Fuck you Curt Schilling, that wasn't your place!," Catherine tweeted.