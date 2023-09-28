‘F*ck You’: Curt Schilling Gets Blasted After Revealing Former Teammate Tim Wakefield Has Cancer

If you ask me, Curt Schilling did nothing wrong.
But if you ask the wife of Boston Red Sox legend Jason Varitek, she’ll tell you that she’s beyond livid with the former flamethrower — this after he revealed that Tim Wakefield has cancer.
“Fuck you Curt Schilling,” said Varitek’s wife, who couldn’t have been more blunt.
On Wednesday’s episode of his “The Curt Schilling Baseball Show” podcast, the three-time World Series champion leaked the news of Wakefield’s health, admitting that “I don’t even know if he wants it shared.”
The baseball legend then labeled the situation “incredibly serious,” adding that Wakefield underwent surgery recently. Schilling then requested prayers for the former major leaguer.
WATCH:
Fuck you Curt Schilling, that wasn’t your place!
— Catherine Varitek (@CatherinVaritek) September 28, 2023
I get why people are mad with the whole “health is a private matter” argument.
But it’s not like Curt Schilling was trying to break news here or anything. He was simply letting it be known, because it’s like he said, he’s seen the power of prayer and how it works — which it does. So his thinking was “the more prayers, the more effective.” Yeah, I’m not really seeing an issue with that. Sounds like to me a good Christian man is at work, doing what he’s supposed to do as a child of God.
Oh, I’m sorry he wants to save his buddy’s life, and through Christ at that. (RELATED: Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. Becomes The First Ever To Accomplish 40 Home Runs, 70 Stolen Bases; Founds 40-70 Club)
Quite frankly, I’m not seeing the problem here.