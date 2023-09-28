Editorial

‘F*ck You’: Curt Schilling Gets Blasted After Revealing Former Teammate Tim Wakefield Has Cancer

Legendary baseball superstar Curt Schilling was blasted by everyone and their mother — including Jason Varitek's wife — after revealing Tim Wakefield's cancer. [TMZ/Screenshot/Public]

Andrew Powell Contributor
If you ask me, Curt Schilling did nothing wrong.

But if you ask the wife of Boston Red Sox legend Jason Varitek, she’ll tell you that she’s beyond livid with the former flamethrower — this after he revealed that Tim Wakefield has cancer.

“Fuck you Curt Schilling,” said Varitek’s wife, who couldn’t have been more blunt.

On Wednesday’s episode of his “The Curt Schilling Baseball Show” podcast, the three-time World Series champion leaked the news of Wakefield’s health, admitting that “I don’t even know if he wants it shared.”

“But, as a Christian and a man of faith,” continued Schilling, “I’ve seen prayer work and so I’m going to talk about it.”Schilling then revealed that Wakefield, who was a star knuckleballer for the Red Sox from 1995 to 2011, is in a battle with “a very serious, very aggressive form of brain cancer.”

The baseball legend then labeled the situation “incredibly serious,” adding that Wakefield underwent surgery recently. Schilling then requested prayers for the former major leaguer.

WATCH:

But you know how society is, we’re weak, so everybody and their mother — including Catherine Varitek — got offended and went on a tirade against Schilling for leaking Wakefield’s diagnosis to the public.
“Fuck you Curt Schilling, that wasn’t your place!,” Catherine tweeted.

I get why people are mad with the whole “health is a private matter” argument.

But it’s not like Curt Schilling was trying to break news here or anything. He was simply letting it be known, because it’s like he said, he’s seen the power of prayer and how it works — which it does. So his thinking was “the more prayers, the more effective.” Yeah, I’m not really seeing an issue with that. Sounds like to me a good Christian man is at work, doing what he’s supposed to do as a child of God.

Oh, I’m sorry he wants to save his buddy’s life, and through Christ at that. (RELATED: Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. Becomes The First Ever To Accomplish 40 Home Runs, 70 Stolen Bases; Founds 40-70 Club)

Quite frankly, I’m not seeing the problem here.