‘Workers Of America Are Getting Screwed’: Here’s What To Expect From Trump’s Visit To Detroit On Debate Night

TRUMP FORCE ONE — Former President Donald Trump will lay out his “vision for a revival of economic nationalism and our automobile manufacturing” in Michigan, instead of debating his GOP presidential primary opponents on Wednesday.

Trump will be stopping at Drake Enterprises, Inc., which is located in Clinton Township, Michigan, and has been in business since 1952. The company focuses on automotive manufacturing.

Later, he will deliver a speech to a crowd of around 500 people, Trump’s campaign told the Caller.

The trip comes a day after President Joe Biden visited Detroit and joined the picket line with striking United Auto Workers (UAW).

“That is why I am here tonight: to lay out a vision for a revival of economic nationalism and our automobile manufacturing lifeblood. I want a future that protects American labor, not foreign labor,” Trump is expected to say in his speech, according to excerpts reviewed by the Caller.

“A future that puts Americans Dreams over foreign profits. A future that raises American wages, that strengthens American industry, that builds national pride, and that defends this country’s dignity—not squanders it all to build up foreign countries that hate us on the other side of the world. Under Crooked Joe Biden, you have none of this. Instead of economic nationalism, you have ultra-left-wing globalism. And the workers of America are getting screwed.”

Trump is scheduled to visit California later in the week, followed by another trip to Iowa. (RELATED: Trump Makes First Iowa Stop For 2024 Campaign, Announces Leadership Team)

Meanwhile, Trump’s Republican presidential primary opponents will be debating each other at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.