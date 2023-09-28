Homeless Man Apparently Stepped In Front Of High-Speed Train Intentionally, Sheriff Says

A high-speed train in Florida fatally struck a pedestrian on Thursday, authorities said, the Associated Press reported.

Tragedy struck Florida’s high-speed passenger train service as it extended its new route to Orlando, and suffered its first fatality on Thursday, the AP reported. Officials have reported that the incident appears to be a case of suicide. This incident marks the 99th death associated with Brightline since they started their operations six years ago.

The incident occurred when a northbound Brightline train en route to Orlando struck a 25-year-old man shortly before 9 a.m., near the coastal city of Fort Pierce in St. Lucie County, according to the AP. During a news conference, Sheriff Ken Mascara revealed that the man was homeless and seemingly intentionally stepped in front of the train.

Florida high-speed train headed to Orlando fatally strikes pedestrian https://t.co/SdF647Ujqw pic.twitter.com/YPEm1foq2r — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) September 28, 2023



Brightline’s high-speed trains are known to travel ranging from 79 mph to 125 mph, depending on the location. However, it remains uncertain how fast the train involved in this incident was traveling, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Freight Train Smashes Into SUV And Kills 6 People Who Were All Relatives, Authorities Say)

Just last week, the Delray Beach Police reported a fatal crash that involved involving a pedestrian and a Brightline train. The incident took place at Southeast Second Avenue and Southeast Fourth Street. The accident involved the southbound Brightline train, according to The Palm Beach Post.