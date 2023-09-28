A video shared online Tuesday shows an artificially generated World Economic Forum (WEF) chairman Klaus Schwab singing a parody of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” and it’s horrifying and hilarious all at once.

The 1-minute, 10-second video was shared and presumably created by an account called Snicklink. It shows an AI version of wannabe ruler of the world Schwab sitting in an old armchair, bobbing his head back and forth as he sings “own nothing, be happy” in a thick German accent.

The lyrics of the song parody the concept that the WEF is vying to destroy global populations and put us all in pod cities while being controlled by a digital currency and total lack of personal transport. No, it’s not a funny idea, but the song about it is.



“Here’s a little song I wrote, you might want to hear it in your pod. You’ll own nothing. And be happy,” faux-Schwab sings in a chillingly predictive way. “Ain’t got no cash, ain’t got no car, but 24 booster shots in your arm. Own nothing. Be happy.”

Klausi McSchwabbin’ (the AI-generated Schwab’s stage name, according to the video caption), goes on to sing about how we won’t be able to buy groceries if our social credit score is too low, kinda like how they’re doing it in China. (RELATED: A Host Of Cartoonish Bond Villains Are Deciding Your Fate From The Swiss Alps)

In the final seconds of the video, McSchwabbin’ is joined by an AI image of billionaire Bill Gates singing the harmony. “Be happy and eat ze bugs,” Schwabbin’ ends the song.