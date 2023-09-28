Kris Jenner Admits To Manipulating Corey Gamble’s Career Out Of Sheer Insecurity

Kris Jenner admitted she stood in the way of her boyfriend’s career due to sheer insecurity and jealousy issues during Thursday’s “The Kardashians” season four premiere.

The momager of the Kardashian family spoke about her inability to consent to her boyfriend Corey Gamble taking on a role in “Yellowstone,” simply because he might have had to act in romantic scenes. Jenner showed no remorse acknowledging Gamble turned the role down because of her insecurities.

The conversation unfolded while in Cabo San Lucas, and the couple was enjoying a meal with Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, according to People.

“I’m so excited to watch the next episode of Yellowstone,” Jenner casually said to her family.

Gamble then pointed at her and poked fun at Jenner, saying, “If it wasn’t for you, I would be a Yellowstone star.”

Kim Kardashian’s facial expression revealed she had no prior knowledge of this matter.

“They asked you to be on ‘Yellowstone’ and you said no?” Kim asked.

Jenner chimed in to say, “Correct, because I told him to say no.”

“Why would you tell him to turn down Yellowstone?” Kim asked her mother.

Kris took ownership of the influence she had on Gamble and explained her rationale for manipulating him into turning down the huge opportunity. (RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Officially Decides On Son’s Name Over A Year After Birth)

“Because I thought he was gonna have to have a romantic relationship,” she said, matter-of-factly.

Kourtney Kardashian immediately called out her mother for being a hypocrite.

“But if they said they wanted you to star and kiss with Kevin Costner, I’m sure you would take it,” she said.

“Oh, that’s a hard yes!” replied Jenner.