Khloe Kardashian Officially Decides On Son’s Name Over A Year After Birth

Reality television star Khloe Kardashian has finally landed on a name for her son, who is already 13 months old.

Kardashian’s struggle with naming her son seems to be very real. After an entire surrogate pregnancy and 13 months of bonding with her son, Kardashian has finally decided to give him an actual name. The birth certificate for the young boy read, “Baby Kardashian,” until Thursday, when a Los Angeles county judge granted the name change, and it was announced that the youngster’s new name is Tatum, according to People.

The Kardashians aren’t exactly known for their intelligence, but even they could have figured out a name for a child a bit faster than this. The elongated length of time spent without a name has surely confused the little boy, and makes me wonder how she has been referring to him.

Did the kid have a nickname? Did she say, “hey, you..?” Tatum’s first year of life apparently didn’t include his name … that seems like a lot, even by the Kardashian’s standards. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Is Changing Her Son’s Name And He’s Only 1 Year Old)

Kardashian announced she welcomed her son by surrogate in 2022, and fans learned his name was Tatum during season three three of “The Kardashians.” The reality television star admitted she had trouble bonding with her son after surrogacy.

Kardashian shares Tatum and daughter True with basketball player Tristan Thompson. The couple is not married, but actively co-parent.