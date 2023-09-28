Machete-Wielding Professor Who Threatened Reporter Now Listed Instructor At Another School

A former college professor who was fired after threatening a reporter with a machete and wrecking a table containing pro-life materials appears to have landed a new teaching job, according to a New York private art college website.

Shellyne Rodriguez is listed as an adjunct professor at The Cooper Union in New York, and a college course catalog appears to show a sculpture class with a person named S Rodriguez for this fall semester. Rodriguez, a former adjunct assistant professor at Hunter College, previously made headlines after threatening a New York Post reporter with a machete in May and wrecking a pro-life display, calling it “fucking propaganda.” (Prof Who Threatened Reporter With Machete Surrenders To Cops, Charged With ‘Menacing’ And ‘Harassment’)

PROFESSOR GONE WILD: Pro-abortion professor Shellyne Rodriquez curses at pro-life students and vandalizes table at Hunter College. pic.twitter.com/QNspuXB4KK — Students for Life of America (@StudentsforLife) May 17, 2023

Rodriguez was charged with harassment and menacing after the machete incident, which occurred after Post reporter Reuven Fenton and his photographer knocked on her apartment door to get comment on a viral video featuring the professor. After threatening Fenton, Rodriguez followed him and the photographer onto the street with the machete and allegedly kicked Fenton in the shins. She also allegedly told the Post employees to “get the fuck off the block.”

The viral video being investigated by the Post reporter showed the professor wrecking a Students for Life of America display table by flipping an object and pushing papers off the table in May, saying “you’re not educating shit” and “this is fucking propaganda.”

The Cooper Union and Rodriguez did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

