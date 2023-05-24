Machete-Wielding Professor Under Police Investigation After Threatening Reporter

A former New York City professor is currently under investigation after she held a machete to a reporter’s neck on Tuesday, the New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Shellyne Rodriguez, a former adjunct assistant professor at Hunter College, threatened New York Post reporter Reuven Fenton with the weapon when he knocked on her apartment door. Rodriguez had gone viral for cursing at pro-life students who were operating a table on-campus earlier this month. (RELATED: Professor Suspended After Writing That Killing ‘Right-Wing’ Speakers Is ‘Admirable’)

Rodriguez could face multiple charges including assault, the New York Post reported. The NYPD would not confirm potential charges to the DCNF.

Unhinged NYC college professor holds machete to Post reporter’s neck https://t.co/3SLCk2h0iv pic.twitter.com/mbg4Rx4tXn — New York Post (@nypost) May 23, 2023

Rodriguez threatened to “chop” Fenton up before exiting her apartment and holding the blade to his neck, according to the Post’s video. She then followed them outside wielding the machete.

“Get the fuck off the block! Get the fuck out of here, yo!,” she yelled, according to the Post.

Hunter College relieved Rodriguez from her role at the college soon after the video was published, an official previously told the DCNF.

“Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez, and has taken immediate action,” Vince DiMiceli, Hunter College assistant VP of communications, said. “Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately, and will not be returning to teach at the school.”

Rodriguez cursed at students representing Students for Life of America (SFLA), a pro-life advocacy group, on May 2 while they were on campus. She accused them of distributing propaganda and knocked fetal models and information cards off the table, according to SFLA’s report.

“You’re triggering my students,” she told the pro-life students.

Hunter College did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

