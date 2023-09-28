Man Rushes To Hospital For Stomach Pain. Doctor Finds 60 Bizarre Items In His Gut During Scan

A doctor found 60 bizarre items inside of a man’s gut during a scan after he was rushed to the hospital for stomach pain, the New York Post reported.

Kuldeep Singh suffered from a two-year stomachache and high fever because he consumed several inedible objects, according to the New York Post. Among the items swallowed were lockets, chains, nuts, bolts, earphones, safety pins, magnets, shirt buttons, zips, and many more miscellaneous trinkets.

“On carrying out an X-ray, we found lockets, chains, nuts, bolts, earphones, and many other objects inside the stomach,” Ajmer Singh Kalra, director of the Moga Medicity Hospital in Moga, Punjab, said.

The procedure, administered by surgeon Anup Handa and gastroenterologist Dr. Vishavnoor Kalra, lasted three hours, according to the outlet. The surgery was successful, but the patient is in critical condition on a ventilator.

“Since he had eaten sharp objects, there were severe wounds in his stomach,” Kalra said.

The 35-year-old was diagnosed with pica, a mental condition in which objects that are not food are compulsively consumed, the outlet reported. Pica is common among young children, pregnant women, and those with conditions like autism, intellectual disabilities or schizophrenia, according to the Cleveland Clinic.