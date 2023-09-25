Man Allegedly Ripped Roommate’s Eyes Out During 7-Minute Altercation At Psychiatric Hospital

A man allegedly ripped his roommate’s eyes out Friday during a seven-minute altercation at a Pembroke Pines, Florida, psychiatric hospital, according to Local 10.

Reinaldo Bermeosolo reportedly pulled the victim’s eyes out of his sockets after allegedly repeatedly punching him in the face while allegedly dragging him across the floor, Pembroke Pines police said, according to Local 10. The attack reportedly occurred at South Florida State Hospital after a verbal dispute escalated into a physical fight.

PATIENT ARRESTED: A 34-year-old man was arrested last week after he attacked his roommate at a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines where they were both court-ordered to be at, authorities announced Monday. https://t.co/nzrgFET4wF — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) September 25, 2023

A passerby patient reportedly alerted hospital staff, who called police at around 4:45 p.m. This was one hour after the patient witnessed the incident while walking past the two men’s room, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Five Women Repeatedly Clog Toilet Leading To Brawl At Chicken Wing Restaurant)

According to Bermeosolo’s arrest report, Nurses iced the victim’s extracted eyes, which could not be reattached after the victim was escorted to Memorial Regional Hospital. The victim is now blind in both eyes, and authorities were unable to get a victim statement because he was sedated at the hospital, per Local 10.

The chief of police instructed hospital staff to stop cleaning up the scene when law enforcement arrived, the outlet reported. Bermeosolo was reportedly seated in a chair outside the crime scene at this time, described as “nonchalant.”

Police arrested Bermeosolo, and he was charged with aggravated battery, Local 10 noted. He reportedly admitted to police he held the victim down to prevent him from retaliating but refused to say more.