MTG Gets Chided Again For Showing Racy Pics Of Prostitute During Hunter Biden Hearing

Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee chided Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday after she displayed racy pictures of a prostitute who was allegedly threatened by Hunter Biden.

Greene pointed to a document from the 700-page report released by the House Ways and Means Committee to corroborate testimony by whistleblowers from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The document is a transcript of an interview conducted with a prostitute who was allegedly trafficked to and later threatened by Hunter Biden.

The younger Biden threatened the woman by telling her to Google his father and showed her a photograph of then-Vice President Joe Biden with then-President Barack Obama, according to the document. The woman said she then “became afraid.”

“Hunter Biden used his father, the Vice President of the United States, to threaten his victim who he had just trafficked for sex,” Greene said. “And the Department of Justice refuses to speak to me? Hunter Biden needs to be held accountable for the sexual exploitation of women.”

Greene held up two photographs of the woman wearing a revealing bikini and accused the younger Biden of violating the Mann Act, a federal law criminalizing the transportation across state lines of “any woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose.”

Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, the ranking member of the Oversight Committee, took issue with Greene’s presentation. (RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands Biden Impeachment Inquiry In Exchange For Government Funding Vote)

“I’d like to challenge the use of this exhibit under clause rule 617,” Raskin said.

“It’s sad that my Democratic colleagues pretend to care about women’s rights while allowing Hunter Biden to exploit women. This is a shame,” Greene continued.

Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer then paused Greene’s speaking time to give Raskin space for his objection.

“Our colleague from Georgia has introduced before us pornographic exhibits and displayed things that are really not suitable for children who might be watching,” Raskin said, alluding to a July hearing during which Greene showed censored images of a woman engaged in sex acts with Hunter Biden. The woman shown in the photos was allegedly paid through the law firm where she worked as a paralegal for her alleged prostitution services, which Hunter passed off as business tax exemptions.

“A bathing suit’s not suitable, Mr. Raskin?” Greene asked.

“I’m saying I would like the member to be instructed not to introduce any pornography today, at least without running it through the chair first,” Raskin responded.

“A bathing suit is not pornography, Mr. Raskin,” Greene said.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came to Raskin’s defense, claiming that Greene had exposed a “naked woman’s body.”

“It’s a bathing suit, it’s a bathing suit,” Greene repeated. “I have glasses on, do you wear them or not?”

“I have contacts in, thank you,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“Oh, congratulations,” Greene replied.

Comer then restarted Greene’s time so she could finish her statement.