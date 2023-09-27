Hunter Biden Expected All ‘Stuff’ To Go Away Once His Dad Became President, Released Documents Show

An email obtained by a CNN producer showed Hunter Biden expected all of the “stuff” regarding his criminal wrongdoings to disappear once his father, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, became president, according to documents the House Ways and Means Committee released.

Justin T. Cole, the Office of Communications Director for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), notified the agency’s chief and deputy chief a CNN producer reached out about their investigation into Hunter’s tax and gun crimes, according to an email the Ways and Means committee released. Cole apparently said the CNN producer possessed an email from Hunter saying he believed he would be off the hook once his father became president and that he was unwilling to accept a plea deal.

“Producer has an email from Hunter saying he expected all of this “stuff” to go away when his dad becomes President,” Cole wrote. “Producer said he is aware that a plea deal has been offered to Hunter but Hunter is not willing to accept it.”

Hunter Biden expected all of the “stuff” to go away when Joe Biden became President, according to internal IRS communications describing an email from Hunter Biden obtained by a CNN producer @DailyCaller https://t.co/bN6oKwaqrB pic.twitter.com/LjeYhxxEdQ — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) September 27, 2023

Cole further said the CNN producer had been made aware of a witness the IRS and FBI interviewed in Delaware, per the email. The witness apparently told the producer he expected the IRS to soon wrap up and “put a bow on the investigation.” (RELATED: Prosecutor Ignored Apparent ‘Campaign Finance Criminal Violations’ Flagged By IRS Whistleblower, Memo Shows)

The Ways and Means Committee published 700 pages worth of documents to corroborate testimony given by Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, the two IRS whistleblowers who testified the Department of Justice (DOJ) slow-walked the investigation into Hunter’s crimes during a committee hearing.

The Grand Jury for the District of Delaware indicted Hunter on Sept. 14 on three charges related to illegally purchasing and possessing a gun in October 2018. Hunter was expected to plead guilty to tax charges and sign a pretrial diversion agreement to avoid jail time for a felony gun charge. However, Judge Maryellen Noreika refused to sign onto the deal after objecting to the terms of Hunter’s diversion agreement.

House Republicans launched an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden on Sept. 12 to investigate his possible participation in an influence-peddling scheme to benefit his son’s overseas business dealings. The president has repeatedly denied having any knowledge or speaking to his son about his overseas business dealings.

A separate document in the report shows Assistant U.S. Attorney of Delaware Lesley Wolf apparently blocking federal agents from investigating Joe Biden as part of their investigation into Hunter possibly violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).