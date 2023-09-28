Nancy Mace Triggers Dems By Reminding Committee Of Squad Member’s Expletive-Filled Call To Impeach Trump

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina reminded Democrats Thursday of Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s expletive-filled call to impeach then-President Donald Trump, causing Democrats to accuse her of attacking Tlaib.

The House Oversight Committee held the first public impeachment inquiry hearing Thursday, during which Democrats repeated claims that there was no evidence linking President Joe Biden to business dealings that his son, Hunter Biden, was involved in. Democrats also brought up efforts by Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia to impeach Biden as early as January 2021. (RELATED: ‘It Would Blow Your Mind’: Rep. Nancy Mace Says Biden Could Have ‘Opened A Bakery In Beijing’ With Money Hunter Got)

WATCH:



In response to some of the comments referencing Greene, Mace entered an article from The Hill titled “Dems split in response to ‘impeach the motherf—er’ comment” into the record.

“Mr. Chairman, I request unanimous consent to enter an article into the record dated Jan. 6, 2019, a member of this own committee the day after she was sworn in, came into Congress and this article says ‘Dem split response to her words ‘impeach the mother f-er’ the day after she was sworn in. Some might say these comments, not only are they hypocritical by the left, but this is an embarrassment to the time and people of this country,” Mace said.

“Mr. Chairman, I’m afraid my friend, the gentlelady from South Carolina, just engaged in personalities against a fellow member of the committee,” Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman of New York said.

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the committee chairman, responded by noting the article was about Tlaib’s comments, but Goldman and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York claimed it was Mace’s commentary as she introduced the article.

“She said it,” Comer told Goldman.

Comer took no action against Mace as the hearing proceeded.

