‘I’ve Walked Some Dark Hallways’: Toby Keith Opens Up About His Cancer Battle

Famous country star Toby Keith opened up about his battle with stomach cancer while being honored at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards on Thursday.

Keith, who was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2021, was presented with the Country Icon award at the ceremony hosted at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, Thursday. The famous singer reflected on his decades-long career amid his ongoing health issues.

“It’s nice to recognize my 30-year career,” Keith said. “It’s pretty mind-boggling.”

Keith has undergone chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery to treat the stomach cancer, after receiving his diagnosis, according to Rolling Stone.

When asked how he was feeling, he said, “I’m ok, just been rockin’ and rollin’,” according to a video posted by Extra TV.

“You have good days and bad days, it’s a little bit of a rollercoaster, but I’m doing a lot better than I was this time last year,” he said.

Keith then hinted at the struggle he faced behind the scenes, away from the glitz and the glamor that the night represented.

"I've walked some dark hallways, almighty's riding shotgun but uh, I feel pretty good, you know," he said.

During an interview in June, Keith noted that his tumor had shrunk down to a third of its original size.

“It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today,” he said at the time, according to E! News.

Keith credited his faith for keeping him strong through his health struggles, and thanked his fans for all their support during his acceptance speech.