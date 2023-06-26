Sarah Ferguson Undergoes Breast Cancer Surgery

The Duchess of York, Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, was diagnosed with breast cancer and has undergone surgery.

A representative confirmed she was diagnosed with “an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening,” according to People. “She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully,” the source said. She continues to recover from her recent procedure.

Sarah Ferguson Speaks Out on Breast Cancer Diagnosis — and Credits Sister for Pushing Her to Get Checked https://t.co/rW8YHFUse6 — People (@people) June 26, 2023

“The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good,” the source said.

“She is now recuperating with her family,” according to People.

Ferguson’s team took a moment to address those that helped her at this very sensitive time.

“The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days,” the source said.

“She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening,” the representative said, according to People.

Ferguson maintained the integrity of her business arrangements while battling cancer and arranging her surgery. She reportedly recorded a podcast episode a day before her procedure and it's cued and ready to be released for Monday morning.

The Duchess previously revealed her mental health struggles by telling the U.K. tabloids that she was affected by being body-shamed and compared to Princess Diana, according to People.

It is unclear if she is cancer-free at this time, or whether she will require further medical intervention.