Trans High School Cross Country Athlete — Who Ranked Horribly In Boys’ Division — Now Dominating Against Girls

Competitors race in the Girls 3k 11 Years event during the Australian Cross-Country Championships at Kembla Grange on August 24, 2019 in Wollongong, Australia.

Andrew Powell
This is the type of story that will make you livid if you’re a girl dad like me.

While most of us will be in front of our televisions enjoying football over the weekend (I know I will), the 22nd edition of the Maine Cross Country Festival of Champions will also be taking place, with one competitor in particular, Soren Stark-Chessa, creating a crap load of buzz for all of the wrong reasons.

Stark-Chessa, who is a biological male, ran in the boys’ division last year as a freshman for the Coast Waldorf School in Freeport, Maine, according to YourNews’ Shawn McBreiairty.

Running in the 5k of the boys’ division, Stark-Chessa ranked 172nd. Now as a sophomore running in the girls’ division, Stark-Chessa has shot up the charts to No. 4, dominating the opposition.

What a disgrace.

When you compare the best finishes for Stark-Chessa in the boys’ and girls’ divisions, it makes for a dramatic difference. In the boy’s division, Stark-Chessa’s best placing was 14th, while in the girl’s division, Stark-Chessa has a victory in one race and a second-place finish in another.

Oh, but it gets worse … the win that Stark-Chessa got? It came with a time of 18:55, a whopping 1:42 faster than the second-place competitor. (RELATED: CFL’s BC Lions Comically Interested In Signing Colin Kaepernick)

It truly is sad what’s happening to our girls, and as a girl dad, it absolutely infuriates me.

And I’m totally gonna be petty as hell this weekend rooting against Soren Stark-Chessa — believe that!