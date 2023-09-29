Trans High School Cross Country Athlete — Who Ranked Horribly In Boys’ Division — Now Dominating Against Girls

This is the type of story that will make you livid if you’re a girl dad like me.

While most of us will be in front of our televisions enjoying football over the weekend (I know I will), the 22nd edition of the Maine Cross Country Festival of Champions will also be taking place, with one competitor in particular, Soren Stark-Chessa, creating a crap load of buzz for all of the wrong reasons.

Stark-Chessa, who is a biological male, ran in the boys’ division last year as a freshman for the Coast Waldorf School in Freeport, Maine, according to YourNews’ Shawn McBreiairty.

Running in the 5k of the boys’ division, Stark-Chessa ranked 172nd. Now as a sophomore running in the girls’ division, Stark-Chessa has shot up the charts to No. 4, dominating the opposition.

Sophomore boy ranked 172nd in the cross country 5k flips over to race with the girls, now he’s ranked 4th. Parents need to know his selfishness will ruin the dreams of young women on Saturday in Belfast, ME at 1:50pm. Parents need to revolt and call this madness out.… pic.twitter.com/xqu0Jsn4ol — Shawn McBreairty 🇺🇸 (@ShawnMcBreairty) September 28, 2023

What a disgrace.

When you compare the best finishes for Stark-Chessa in the boys’ and girls’ divisions, it makes for a dramatic difference. In the boy’s division, Stark-Chessa’s best placing was 14th, while in the girl’s division, Stark-Chessa has a victory in one race and a second-place finish in another.

Oh, but it gets worse … the win that Stark-Chessa got? It came with a time of 18:55, a whopping 1:42 faster than the second-place competitor. (RELATED: CFL’s BC Lions Comically Interested In Signing Colin Kaepernick)

It truly is sad what’s happening to our girls, and as a girl dad, it absolutely infuriates me.

And I’m totally gonna be petty as hell this weekend rooting against Soren Stark-Chessa — believe that!