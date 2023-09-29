Trump Drops F-Bomb At Campaign Event

Former President Donald Trump dropped an F-bomb while apparently imitating President Joe Biden at a California event on Friday.

“If you become president and you don’t like somebody or if somebody’s beating you by 10, 15, or 20 points like we’re doing with crooked Joe Biden — ‘let’s indict the motherfucker!'” Trump said at the California Republican Party’s fall convention in Anaheim.

Trump says “motherfucker” at a GOP event pic.twitter.com/SguLmEj1gM — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 29, 2023

Trump then pointed to one of his lawyers in the crowd saying, “Harmeet did you ever see anything like what’s going on?” he asked.

“‘I got indicted four times, I set a record! Most indictments in the shortest period of time. Who is it? Trump. Trump, what the hell did he do?” the former president joked.

During the rally Trump also called Biden “the most corrupt president, the most incompetent president we’ve ever had.” (RELATED: Trump Says He Will ‘Absolutely’ Testify In Documents Case Trial)

Trump faces multiple indictments including the classified documents case, the Jan. 6 case, Georgia election interference case and the hush money case in New York. He pleaded not guilty to all charges in all four indictments.

“And we’re also going to be appealing the venue because the venue, I say, we have to federalize Washington DC. That was we have to make it safe. We have to make it clean. We had to make it beautiful here. How can they try me in Washington DC if I say we’re going to federalize so you can have that nobody else has that,” Trump told the Caller, adding he will continue to appeal rulings from U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing his election case in Washington, D.C.