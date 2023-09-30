Cleveland Browns’ David Njoku Suffers Burns Due To A ‘Household Accident’

Cleveland Browns’ tight end David Njoku was unexpectedly included in the team’s injury report Saturday afternoon, following an accident which reportedly happened at his home.

Njoku suffered burns to his face and arm during what was termed a “household accident,” according to the Brown’s press release. Although no additional specifics were disclosed, the incident led to a change in the 27-year-old player’s status, leaving him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

“TE David Njoku was added to the injury report as questionable after sustaining burn injuries to his face and arm during a household accident,” the Brown’s statement reads.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero subsequently reported Njoku sustained these burns in an accident involving his backyard fire pit. Despite the injuries, Njoku’s agent maintained the tight end’s condition was stable and he was recovering reasonably well. (RELATED: Injured Volleyball Player Takes Stand Against Transgender Athletes On Women’s Teams After Suffering Concussion)

“Thank you everyone for reaching out , but David njoku is ok, thank God,” Njoku’s agent Malki Kawa said on X.

“From David Njoku’s agent. I’m told his injuries were caused by a fire pit in his backyard. All things considered, a positive update,” Pelissero said.

Shortly after, Njoku tweeted for the first time since the incident happened and confirmed he was doing fine. He also added that he’s hopeful to play Sunday against Baltimore.

“The flesh is weak. See u tomorrow #DawgPound,” the Browns player said.