REPORT: Browns Will Explore Quarterback Options To Potentially Replace Baker Mayfield

It sounds like the Cleveland Browns might be preparing to replace Baker Mayfield.

The embattled quarterback has struggled during his time with the Browns, and has failed to meet expectations after being the first overall pick in 2018. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the team might be preparing to move off him.

Baker Mayfield Sends Insanely Stupid Tweet. What Is Wrong With Him? https://t.co/8K8kvjQ1R3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 11, 2022

According to Sports Illustrated, Mary Kay Cabot reported that the Browns are expected to look at rookie and veteran options at QB.

That would seem to indicate the team is potentially ready to end the Mayfield era in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns Announce Major News About Baker Mayfield’s Future https://t.co/WhzlSTrws8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 6, 2022

Does this decision from the Browns surprise anyone? As I said above, Mayfield has not met the expectations placed on him since entering the league.

Yes, the team had a solid 2020 campaign and he showed flashes. However, the roster is loaded with talent and had an incredibly disappointing 2021-22 season.

Baker Mayfield Bombs In Humiliating Fashion In Brutal Loss. Is It Time For The Browns To Get Rid Of Him? https://t.co/6miiFyX2J1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 4, 2022

At some point, you just have to ask whether or not he can get the job done. The fact the franchise is reportedly looking at other options should tell you all you need to know.

If they were sold on Mayfield, they wouldn’t be looking at anyone else. They’d be fully committed to him with a huge extension, but that just hasn’t happened.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield)

Short of balling out this upcoming season, it truly looks like the Mayfield era in Cleveland is nearing an end. Brace yourself, Browns fans, because changes are almost certainly coming!