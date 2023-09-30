‘Destroyed Us For A Second Time’: Woman Who Reportedly Drove 111 MPH In Fatal Crash Sentenced

A woman who reportedly drove 111 mph in a fatal May 2022 car crash was sentenced Friday to 120 days in prison and 10 years of probation.

Angela Mia Villarreal pleaded guilty to charges of intoxication manslaughter in August following her arrest for rear-ending a vehicle on the 9700 block of N. 10 Street in McAllen on May 5, 2022, according to KRGV.

The family of the victim described the sentence as "painful."

Agustin Molina Uribe was killed by Villarreal while driving home from work in his maroon 2001 Chevrolet Trailblazer, myRGV reported. Uribe reportedly slammed into a telephone pole after losing control of his vehicle when hit by Villarreal’s speeding car.

Villarreal was drunk driving with a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit when she collided with the 62-year-old victim, the McAllen Police Department said, according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘You F*cking Killed Somebody’: Good Samaritan Prevents Drunk Driver From Fleeing Scene Of Deadly Crash)

The victim’s family hoped Villarreal would face the maximum 20-year sentence, the outlet reported. Villarreal began serving her 120-day sentence Friday.

“They destroyed us for a second time,” Maria Molina, the victim’s daughter, said. “The first time when she killed my father, and now by not giving her the punishment she deserves. It’s painful knowing she will have freedom.”