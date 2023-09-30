Giant 400-Pound Stingray Caught In Long Island Sound

A survey crew from Connecticut Fish and Wildlife caught a 400-pound stingray Wednesday in Long Island Sound waters between New York and Connecticut, CBS News reported.

Officials said sightings of “roughtail” stingrays are “relatively rare” in Long Island Sound, especially “huge” ones like the five-foot wide and six-foot long fish landed last week, according to CBS.

“These gentle giants are found along the Atlantic coast from New England to Florida but are relatively rare in Long Island Sound,” Connecticut Fish and Wildlife said on Facebook. (RELATED: Locals Reel In 100-Pound Stingray)

400-pound stingray found in Long Island Sound https://t.co/pxnK5yNb4T pic.twitter.com/tV8QpwRAGC — New York Post (@nypost) September 30, 2023

Even though roughtail stingrays have venomous spines that could be deadly, officials said the fish “are not aggressive, and don’t frequent nearshore waters where people wade and swim.”

“Rather than attempt to roll the animal over, our crew quickly took some measurements and immediately returned the ray to the water to watch it swim away alive and well,” officials said. “Our Long Island Sound Trawl Survey crew never knows what they might see on a given day out on the Sound — yesterday was a stand-out example.”

Officials posted a picture on Facebook of the stingray laying belly-up on top of a large catch of fish, and users responded with surprise and awe.

Connecticut Fish and Wildlife operates under the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). According to its website, DEEP “works to protect and preserve the natural resources and scenic beauty that make Connecticut a special place to live, work, or visit.”