NFL Team Releases Star After Wild Week, Arrest

The Las Vegas Raiders released star defensive end Chandler Jones on Friday after he was arrested the previous night for allegedly violating a domestic violence protection order, NFL.com reported.

Jones was arrested in Las Vegas late Thursday night on the charges of two counts of violating a domestic violence protection order, per the outlet.

The Raiders said they were “hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs. He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts,” according to a statement.

Prior to his arrest, Jones was tweeting erratically. Jones deleted the tweets, but reposted a Raiders fan’s recording of his manic barrage where he appeared to say things like, “Get Mcdaniels the fck outta Las Vegas.. This my city” and “I’ll tweet until I hear from Mark Davis. I’m wide awake Katy Perry.”

Chandler Jones is going off. I mean this thread of tweets is crazy… Before he claims he was hacked and they are deleted. Here it is pic.twitter.com/ryi9rufToN — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) September 28, 2023



Jones was likely referring to Raiders owner Mark Davis and head coach Josh McDaniels. Jones appeared to implicate McDaniels in the death of his former teammate and former Patriots tight end, Aaron Hernandez. In a now-deleted tweet, Jones wrote, “Josh McDaniels had my twin Aaron Hernandez killed at industrial park, not in jail.. see my IG for details.”

Jones also posted a bizarre Instagram Live video repeating the claim. He reportedly concluded the 25-minute video in tears. (RELATED: Major Sports Leagues Announce Massive Merger)

Hernandez was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2015. He was reportedly found dead in his Massachusetts prison cell in 2017, which authorities ruled to be a suicide.

Jones posted bond Friday and is due back in Clark County Court Dec. 4, ESPN reported.

The 33-year-old Jones has been a tremendously productive player throughout his more than 10 years in the NFL. The brother of UFC legend Jon Jones, he’s racked up 112 career sacks with the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and the Raiders. The four-time Pro-Bowler won Super Bowl XLIX with New England in 2016.