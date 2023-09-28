Raiders’ Chandler Jones Makes Mysterious Implication Regarding Aaron Hernandez, Josh McDaniels In Bizarre Video

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones continued his strange behavior on social media Thursday with an outright bizarre video post.

The lengthy video, which went on for 25 minutes and was streamed on Instagram Live and then published by Jones on Twitter, ends with Jones talking about Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and former teammate Aaron Hernandez — eventually signing off while crying.

“Y’all don’t know what Josh McDaniels really did to Aaron Hernandez. … Y’all thought Aaron Hernandez killed himself in jail,” said Jones right before breaking down.

Jones and Hernandez were teammates in New England while McDaniels was the Patriots’ offensive coordinator.

Chandler Jones with an alarming live stream. A real roller coaster of emotions. Ended with him in tears. Praying for my guy. pic.twitter.com/xBH8I8R0sS — Bill Ari (@ImBillRay) September 28, 2023

Here’s Jones’ video in its entirety:

After being convicted of murder, Hernandez killed himself in prison in 2017.

Since being away from the Raiders in recent weeks, Jones has been very active on social media, publishing content that has many people concerned about the 11-year NFL veteran.

Chandler Jones is going off. I mean this thread of tweets is crazy… Before he claims he was hacked and they are deleted. Here it is pic.twitter.com/ryi9rufToN — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) September 28, 2023

In the video, Jones also spoke about former Arizona Cardinals teammate Larry Fitzgerald, who he has previously spread strange claims about.

“I think it’s these owners,” said Jones. “I don’t know what’s going on. Larry, whatever sh*t he got going on, he’s being controlled by somebody. And I think whenever n*ggas retire — Larry, Tom Brady, Kobe Bryant — whenever they retire from what they are doing, something happens to them somehow.” (RELATED: Dolphins Or Bills? Lions Or Packers? Ravens Or Browns? Andrew Powell Makes His NFL Week 4 Picks)

Jones later went on to claim that NFL players are being injected with fluoride and CTE “doesn’t exist.”

He said in a follow-up tweet that he was getting off social media for a while “to hang with strippers.”

I’m off social media for awhile.. you’ve seen enough.. I’ll leave that live video up until noon.. screen record why you can… I’m about to hang with strippers don’t check on my well being.. they got me — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) September 28, 2023

Chandler Jones’ social media activity sparked up when a dispute between him and the Raiders arose, with Jones complaining about the team not giving him gym access earlier this month, now escalating into bone-chilling videos and tweets.

Josh McDaniels had my twin Aaron Hernandez killed at industrial park, not in jail.. see my IG for details — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) September 28, 2023

Jones has played for the Patriots, Cardinals and Raiders.