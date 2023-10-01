World

13 Dead In Spanish Night Club Fire

TOPSHOT-DOMINICAN REP-FIRE-EXPLOSION-DEATH

(Photo by AFP STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

Julianna Frieman Contributor
Font Size:

Thirteen people died Sunday morning in a night club fire in southeastern Murica, Spain.

Fire broke out at the Teatre nightclub in the Atalayas area around 6 p.m. local time, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). Smoke reportedly funneled out of windows as the building blazed during busy hours.

“We regret to inform you that the deaths in the Atalayas fires amount to 13 people,” Mayor José Balleata wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Emergency services continue to work on the area.”

Four bodies were reportedly discovered by firefighters two hours after the fire started; two more bodies were found 40 minutes later. Additional bodies were found as the building search progressed, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘This Was Hell’: Decorations Ignite At Iraq Wedding Celebration, Leaving Over 100 Dead: REPORT)

Four people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, according to the outlet. Counseling for those affected by the incident is reportedly being provided by a local sports venue.

“We are devastated,” Balleata told Spanish TV channel 24h.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. The mayor has declared a day of mourning, the BBC reported. Investigators continue to search for missing people.