Police Issue Amber Alert For Possible Abduction Of 9-Year-Old Girl From New York

New York State Police, together with the FBI, have launched an intensive search operation to find nine-year-old Charlotte Sena, who went missing Saturday evening.

The child was last seen enjoying a bike ride in Moreau Lake State Park. Authorities issued an Amber Alert for Charlotte on Sunday morning, per NBC News. She might have been abducted around 6:45 p.m. Saturday during a family camping trip, according to the alert.

Hours after her disappearance, a massive search effort was mobilized, including more than 100 personnel and 75 law enforcement officers, according to NBC News. The search is also supported with the deployment of canine units, two aerial drones, two boats and six underwater rescue teams, per the outlet.

Charlotte stands at a height of 4 feet 6 inches, weighs 90 pounds and has blonde hair, per the alert. She was reportedly dressed in an “orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs footwear, [and a] grey bike helmet,” per police. (RELATED: Fox News Is Going Deep Into Abductions, UFOs, And Conspiracies With Two Huge Shows)

AMBER ALERT issued for a child abduction out of Saratoga County, just north of Albany. Charlotte E. Sena. is a white female with long blonde hair. She is nine-years-old. She is about 5’1″ tall and weighs about 90 lbs. https://t.co/b68aSTmYf5 — WGRZ (@WGRZ) October 1, 2023

“The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death,” the Amber Alert reads. “Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York State Police at (518) 457-6811 or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.”

“We just want her returned safely like any parent would. No tip is too small, please call if you know anything at all,” the Sena family told NBC News.

“As a mother and as a grandmother, I cannot imagine the pain they’re going through,” Gov. Kathy Hochul told the reporters. “They shared with me how joyful their little girl is, a fourth grader just recently elected to be a class officer for student council.”