One TV Show Could Finally Bring The World Together. Here’s Why.

The first episode of “The Chosen” premiered in April 2019. Less than four years later, it could be the one television show that every single demographic on this planet can get behind.

Don’t believe me? Well the statistics and opinions surrounding “The Chosen” beg to differ. It’s the biggest crowdfunded project in television history, and has reached more than 100 million people all around the world, according to Angel Studios.

In the U.S. alone, the show has been viewed more than 227.8 million times, the studio noted. It’s been translated into more than 600 languages, Christian Headlines reported. And it’s available on more streaming platforms that you can shake a stick at!

Writing for The New York Times, Tish Harrison Warren gushed over the series. “I typically don’t like religious movies and TV shows,” she writes. “…But about a year ago, a friend of mine, whose taste in art and culture I respect, recommended that I watch ‘The Chosen,’ a multi-season television series about the life of Jesus and those around him. I watched it with my family. A couple of episodes in, we were hooked.”

Never did I ever think I’d agree with a Times columnist, but here we are! When my closest friend, Emma Heussner, told me to check out the show, I didn’t wait for a moment. I’d already seen some clips online, and found them captivating.

I just didn’t realize how addictive it would be to watch one of the most intelligent, beautiful, soulful, moving, inspiring, adrenaline-inducing depictions of the life of Jesus Christ during his time on Earth.

I want to see it so bad! Christian Movie ‘Jesus Revolution’ Breaks Two Major Movie Records https://t.co/HfEzioURhK — Samuel Soehnel (@SamuelSoehnel) March 21, 2023

“The Chosen” couldn’t come to our screens at a better time in history. As the West falls away from faith, corruption reaches a fever point and we show our blatant symptoms of civilizational (or at least societal) collapse, we could all do with a lot more Jesus in our lives.

I was raised secular. Faith was actually mocked among my family and friends, except from my vicar grandfather (pastor, in American). I found my own faith at the age of 21, and never really did anything publicly about it until after my grandfather’s death in late 2022.

Giving yourself to a higher power is one way to quell the ego-driven cataclysms we’re facing at present. But I truly believe that taking time out of your typical Hollywood viewing for something void of violence, hate and politicization is something I wish everyone would do.

But whether you have faith or not, “The Chosen” is still a superb piece of entertainment. Jonathan Roumie’s depiction of Jesus will make you cry, make you laugh and quiet your soul. Dallas Jenkins, Tyler Thomas, Ryan Swanson and others have done a supremely enchanting job of turning His word into script. There is not a single weak link in the cast or crew.

And the production quality is better than most mainstream entertainment these days.(RELATED: Researchers Claim They’ve Deciphered An Ancient Tablet That Confirms A Biblical Narrative)

It’s hard to believe that the special effects, set and everything else was done without the backing of a major studio. People are coming together from all over the world to support “The Chosen,” so why can’t get come together to support each other against tyranny, too?

You can watch the trailer here (then cancel your evening plans and schedule your first binge-watch session). The show is currently three seasons into a planned seven-season run, so there’s a lot more gospel story left to get through!