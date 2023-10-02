Merrick Garland Chokes Up While Discussing Political Violence In Interview

Attorney General Merrick Garland began to cry as he spoke about political violence during an interview with “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday.

“People can argue with each other as much as they want, and as vociferously as they want, but the one thing they may not do is use violence and threats of violence to alter the outcome,” Garland said before he began choking up, struggling to get his words out. “The American people must protect each other. They must ensure that they treat each other with civility and kindness, listen to opposing views, argue as vociferously as they want, but refrain from violence and threats of violence.” (RELATED: ‘No One Is Allowed To Question Him’: Ted Cruz Compares Merrick Garland’s ‘Smug Entitlement’ During Testimony To Fauci)

Garland then appeared to continue choking up as he talked about family members who fled religious persecution in Europe.



“When they got to the United States, the United States protected them,” Garland said, overwhelmed with emotion. “It guaranteed that they could practice their religion … they could do all the things they thought a democracy would provide. That’s the difference between this country and many other countries. And it’s my responsibility … to ensure that that difference continues, that we protect each other.”

Garland then told CBS’ Scott Pelley that he devoted his life to “the rule of law” and to “public service” because of two relatives who died in the Holocaust.

Republicans have accused the attorney general politicizing the Department of Justice, with Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz alleging that Garland and the DOJ have made Americans feel “truly afraid” of the government, citing the department’s targeting of Catholics and its handling of the Hunter Biden investigation.