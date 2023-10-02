Pentagon Official Accused Of Partaking In Abusive Dogfighting Ring For 2 Decades

Frederick Douglass Moorefield Jr., a deputy chief information officer for the Secretary of Defense’s Chief Information Officer, was arrested Thursday on charges of promoting and furthering an animal fighting venture, according to the Department of Justice.

Investigators reportedly found jumper cables, allegedly used to execute dogs, and five pit bull-type dogs at Moorefield’s home, the DOJ announced. An additional five pit bulls were found at his friend Mario D. Flythe’s home, according to The Washington Post.

The FBI and the Department of Agriculture raided both houses on Sept. 6 and found weighted collars and heavy chains used to make the dogs better fighters, the DOJ noted. They also found a device used to “involuntarily” impregnate female dogs, according to court records, per The Washington Post.

The FBI had reportedly been investigating the alleged dog fighting ring, which called itself the “DMV Board,” for years, according to an affidavit written by FBI Special Agent Ryan C. Daly obtained by the Washington Post.

Moorefield had allegedly been involved in dogfighting “since at least 2002,” Daly’s report claimed, according to the outlet.

In 2018 two dead dogs were discovered in a plastic dog food bag six miles from Moorefield’s home. The bag also reportedly contained mail addressed to Moorefield, Daly wrote in his affidavit, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Biden’s Dog Commander Reportedly Bites Another Secret Service Agent In 11th Known Incident)

Daly reportedly spoke with both Moorefield and Flythe on the day of the raids. He said they revealed the names they gave their operating bases. Moorefield reportedly called his alleged operation “Geehad Kennels,” while Flythe reportedly named his “Razor Sharp Kennels,” The Washington Post reported.

A Pentagon spokesman said the Department of Defense was aware of the situation. “We can confirm that the individual is no longer in the workplace, but we cannot comment further on an individual personnel matter,” Lt. Cmdr Tim Gorman said in a statement, The Washington Post reported.