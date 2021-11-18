‘Inhumane And Brutal’: Man Lets Puppies Suffer On His Watch, Feds Sentence Him To 6 Years In Prison

Federal authorities sentenced a man Wednesday to 75 months in prison for charges related to dog fighting and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Delontay Moore, of Concord, North Carolina, pled guilty to the charges on July 8, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) news release. Moore allegedly sponsored and exhibited a dog in a dog fight in December 2019. The dog lost the fight and later died from its injuries. (RELATED: ‘He Was Hanging’: Police Charge PetSmart Employees With Animal Cruelty After Owner Alleged Her Dog Was Strangled To Death)

Police seized 25 other dogs from Moore in February, according to the DOJ. The dogs allegedly had injuries consistent with dogs who are used in fighting, including infections from ear cropping, infected wounds, and dehydration.

“Dog fighting is not only inhumane and brutal, but also a federal crime,” Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim said in the news release. “Shutting down this criminal industry and holding accountable those who engage in it is a part of our ongoing mission.”

The Concord Police Department also investigated Moore after they were tipped off that he was storing weapons around his property. A detective then found Moore allegedly carrying an AR-15 rifle behind his house.

The Concord Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.