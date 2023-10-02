REPORT: Pete Davidson Crashes His Car Again, Second Time In Months

Pete Davidson reportedly crashed his car Saturday, marking the second time in months he’s allegedly lost control of his vehicle.

Witnesses reported seeing Davidson side-swipe his car against a building while exiting The Wiltern in Los Angeles, according to Page Six. The comedian had completed a standup show at roughly 10 p.m. when he allegedly failed to properly maneuver his vehicle around the building. Davidson was previously charged with reckless driving after crashing his car into a Beverly Hills home in March.

Pete Davidson Hits Wall With SUV While Leaving Comedy Event, Photos Show https://t.co/cVZBfUXHqF pic.twitter.com/ZmphdDbZ6Q — The Messenger Entertainment (@MessengerEnt) October 2, 2023

Photos obtained by the outlet appear to show Davidson behind the wheel of a black GMC SUV with a man in the passenger seat and three other people in the backseat. It’s unclear what allegedly caused him to veer into the building.

Other images appear to show several scrape marks and damage running across the side of the black vehicle, from the middle door all the way to the back wheel. Witnesses said they had no idea the driver of the GMC was apparently Davidson until he exited the SUV to assess the damage, according to the outlet.

Fans shouted “Oh shit, that was Pete!” when they realized who was allegedly responsible for the single-car incident, Page Six reported. (RELATED: ‘The Airbags Did Not Deploy’: Dick Van Dyke Provides Update After His Car Crash)

The 29-year-old “Saturday Night Live” alum was seemingly holding a cigarette in his hand as he exited the car, photos show. Onlookers said he raised his hand to shield his face from the cameras before driving away from the scene, according to the outlet.

Machine Gun Kelly and Ruby Rose were reportedly in the crowd during Davidson’s show, but were not passengers in his vehicle, according to the photos.

Davidson has not issued a public comment about the matter.