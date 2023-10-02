Pop Star Sia Shows Off Cosmetic Surgery After Years Of Hiding Face

Famous singer Sia, known for hiding her face, revealed her post-surgical new look Sunday.

Sia thanked Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei for her new look, while presenting him with an award at the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles. “I’m a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn’t lie about shit,” she said, according to E!News. “I got an amazing face lift from Dr. Talei. He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work—and not just for the pop stars of the world.”

Sia stunned the crowd when she took the stage to present Talei with the Outstanding Achievement in Medicine award, and candidly gushed appreciation for the surgeon. The 47-year-old star gave Talei credit for her incredible transformation after the operation.

“I was showing someone in the back my before-and-afters right before I came on,” she said.

“People go, ‘You look nice.’ I’m like, ‘Dr. Ben Talei, face lift’ for like anything you could ever want. I love him, I can’t say enough good about him,” she said, according to E!News.

She referred to Talei as a “good friend” and he reciprocated when he took the stage to accept the award.

“I don’t know if you guys know how amazing Sia is as a person,” Talei said, according to E!News.

“We have a lot of common friends and it’s always shocking how many keep saying, ‘I love her, I love her, I love her. She’s amazing,” he said.

Talei was stopped on the red carpet and asked what his secret was to making Sia and other famous stars look and feel their absolute best. (RELATED: Charlize Theron Denies ‘Bad Plastic Surgery’ Rumors)

The famous surgeon noted that keeping the changes as natural as possible was the key to his success.

“Instead of trying to be creative and make things up, you go back and just learn what people are supposed to look like inside. If you know what they’re supposed to look like inside, outside looks normal,” he said.

“Like, beautiful inside, beautiful outside—it’s also natural inside, natural outside. So, you just respect the anatomy and that’s the easiest way to keep people natural.”