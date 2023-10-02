‘Look At Him’: Camera Catches Taylor Swift Mimicking Travis Kelce’s Celebration After Chiefs’ Victory

Viral video shows Taylor Swift mouthing the words “look at him” and imitating Travis Kelce’s celebration after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the New York Jets on Sunday, and of course, the world was watching.

The camera captured Swift’s flirty comment while she looked onto the field alongside A-list buddy Blake Lively. Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner and Brittany Mahomes were also in attendance, according to the Toronto Sun. There was one other VIP that Swift interacted with throughout the evening — Kelce’s mother, Donna.

Swift was dressed in a long-sleeved top and a leather jacket, and the camera cut to her plenty of times throughout the game.

Her comment and re-enactment of Kelce’s actions were directed to gal-pal Blake Lively. However, during her interaction, Swift faked a punch, and her fist accidentally made contact with her friend Ashley Avignone.

It seems the heat between Swift and Kelce is really starting to sizzle.

Swift first attended the September 24 Chief’s game and has since been rumored to be involved in a romantic relationship with the athlete. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Weighs In On Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Relationship)

The romance rumors led to a dramatic spike in sales of Kelce’s No.87 jersey, an almost 400% increase, according to the Toronto Sun.

Swift hasn’t publicly commented on her relationship status with Kelce, but the athlete has mentioned it in passing. Kelce used his ‘New Heights” podcast as a platform to notify fans he wants to keep his relationship details under wraps.

“What’s real is that you know, it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives,” he said.