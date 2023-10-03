‘Extraordinary Content’: Upcoming Auction Lists Some Of The Most Iconic Movie Memorabilia From Hollywood

An upcoming live auction organized by Propstore is listing some of the most iconic Hollywood movie memorabilia for sale.

Props from famous films like “Star Wars,” “Titanic,” and “Indiana Jones” will be available for purchase in the auction, according to People. Bidding online and over the phone takes place from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, while in-person bidding will occur on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10 at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly in London.

“Star Wars” character C-3PO’s light-up head is the leading item being auctioned with an estimated value of $1.2 million. Leonardo DiCaprio’s waistcoat and pants from “Titanic” are estimated to be worth between $115,000 and $230,000.

“I’m thrilled that Propstore has agreed to curate my collection and I trust that the pieces will go into the right hands,” actor Anthony Daniels, who used the costume as C-3PO in “Star Wars: A New Hope,” said, People reported. “I hope this can bring pleasure to Star Wars fans and collectors all around the world and give them a chance to own a piece of the real thing.” (RELATED: Original E.T. Model Sells For $2.56 Million)

The annual auction is set to make $14.6 million. Other items for sale include a whip from “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” Captain America’s shield from “Captain America: The First Avenger,” Freddy Kruger’s metal glove from “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” and Batman’s battle suit from “Batman,” People reported.

“Propstore’s Los Angeles Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in June was a massive success and now we’re thrilled to kick off our UK sale, set to be bigger and better than ever,” Propstore founder and CEO Stephen Lane said in a press release, People reported. “With an impressive number of lots going under the hammer, we have some extraordinary content on offer including the incredible Anthony Daniels collection.”