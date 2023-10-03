‘He Came Three Nights In A Row’: Police Arrest Suspected ‘Peeping Tom’ Who Allegedly Took Pics Through Windows

Police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly peeping into homes and filming videos around the neighborhood in the middle of the night.

The authorities have arrested McKenzie Elijah Hoosier, the suspect behind several reports of peeping incidents in Hollywood, Florida, WPLG reported Monday. Although the investigation is still ongoing, a couple has reached out to the police to provide several videos capturing the actions of the alleged “peeping Tom” over three consecutive nights.

“He came three nights in a row. And he’s just watching. He’s taking videos. It was so creepy,” as stated by homeowner Andac Yildirin.

Hollywood Police managed to locate and apprehend Hoosier, who had been hiding in nearby bushes, the outlet reported. Yildirin had no knowledge of Hoosier’s peeping until his wife reviewed their security footage. The suspect was reportedly seen on their surveillance video for three consecutive nights. (RELATED: California Tech CEO Arrested For Allegedly Peeping In Women’s Bathroom)

“We said, ‘OK, let’s keep an eye on the cameras. We turned on notifications and everything, and maybe he’ll come back — we’re going to call the cops,” Yildirin explained.

“He kept coming back all the time, and it made us wonder, what does he want from us or this house?” added Yagmur Cetus, his wife.

He has been charged with one count of loitering and prowling, although detectives have stated that there might be additional charges, WPLG noted. Residents in the vicinity have also come forward, sharing accounts of similar encounters with Hoosier.