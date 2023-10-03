Kelly Oubre Jr. Throws Charlotte Hornets Under The Bus And Then Drives Backwards Over The Queen City For Good Measure

Kelly Oubre — definitely the biggest prick heading into the new NBA season.

All 30 teams’ players had the opportunity to speak with the press Monday at 2023 NBA Media Day, with the Philadelphia 76ers being no different … and unfortunately, neither was their new acquisition Kelly Oubre Jr., who happened to put one hell of a spotlight on his time with the Charlotte Hornets.

Oubre recently signed a 1 year, $2.8 million contract to play with the 76ers, and making his debut for the team at their media day, he made the statement that he’s happy that he can finally play for a team that wins, rather than one that has “no hope.” Obviously, Oubre was referencing the Hornets.

“This team wins every year. Right? The fan base wants them to win more, but I come from teams where they have no hope. Like zero hope within the whole city and that’s not this at all. So I appreciate the fan base for being hard on the team.”

Oubre did go on to say that Charlotte was “probably the most fun I’ve had in my career playing basketball,” but went right back to tearing down Buzz City by saying he “wanted to go somewhere I was wanted … you go where you’re wanted, and you go where you’re loved.”

Kelly Oubre says he's glad he can finally play for a winning team after having played for a team with 'no hope.'

Look, I get what Kelly Oubre Jr. was saying, but man, he sounded like a real tool here.

He’s not wrong, the Hornets franchise hasn’t exactly provided the city of Charlotte with many title contenders, and neither have the Carolina Panthers at that (though at least they’ve gotten to a couple of Super Bowls), but did he have to completely throw both his former franchise and city under the bus?

And you’re doing this when you live in PHILADELPHIA out of all cities?!

Not to mention you now play for the 76ERS — a team that chokes in literally every postseason. And then on top of that, you felt like you were “wanted.” Dude, they only gave you a one-year deal.

What a tool.

Let’s slow down, Kelly, because you honestly sound like a real a-hole here.