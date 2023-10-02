Master Troll: Jimmy Butler Debuts Outright Hilarious ‘Emo’ Look At Miami Heat Media Day

It’s official — Jimmy Butler is the greatest troll of all time.

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler debuted a new look Monday at the franchise’s media day that’s pure comedic gold, featuring the two-time Eastern Conference champion with straightened hair and new piercings, one in his nose and another above his eyebrow.

Meet “Emo Jimmy,” with Butler himself describing his new look as “emo” after being greeted by a chorus of laughter from reporters as he walked into the Heat media room, which had the 34-year-old responding with “don’t make me break character.”

Nobody does Media Day like Jimmy Butler does Media Day pic.twitter.com/mjCCblN2rz — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 2, 2023

Jimmy Butler has arrived. “I’m emo.” pic.twitter.com/cs1TTP5swv — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) October 2, 2023

Jimmy Butler reveals his new piercings pic.twitter.com/vF0FuiqVVV — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 2, 2023

Just so great … here are some more views:

New look, same Jimmy pic.twitter.com/EPBSzVOvlz — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 2, 2023

Jimmy Butler shows off new look 😂 pic.twitter.com/Yehx6jB8Hb — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 2, 2023

Here’s Jimmy Butler on the emotions that inspired his new look…https://t.co/i8pgTQa2TZ pic.twitter.com/7ToYiNTfSY — WPLG Local 10 Sports (@Local10Sports) October 2, 2023

“We’re going to end up in the Finals and this time we’ll win it.” – Jimmy Butler (Via @flasportsbuzz ) pic.twitter.com/PtR07H6WaL — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 2, 2023

And this whole thing has generated some glorious social media content, by the way.

nobody at all: jimmy butler on media day: https://t.co/TLlPSMMCNe pic.twitter.com/vPMUtkgzpX — michael doleac (@3MWD__) October 2, 2023

Jimmy butler when it comes to trolling on media day 💀 pic.twitter.com/DikTObvkju — ⚡️𝘗𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘰𝘧𝘧 𝘑𝘥𝘶𝘣⚡️ (@PlayoffJdub) October 2, 2023

Jimmy Butler did something similar last media day when he showed up with dreadlocks, with the look becoming the photo that was used during game broadcasts for the entire season — so you know he’s planning the same thing for the emo look, which I find absolutely fantastic and look forward to seeing.

Jimmy Butler at media day last year vs. this year 😭 pic.twitter.com/MbG9pD5owa — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 2, 2023

Such an epic troll, this guy. And soon to be NBA champion. (RELATED: Portland Trail Blazers Reportedly Trade Damian Lillard To Milwaukee Bucks, AND WHAT THE HELL?!)

LET’S GO HEAT!