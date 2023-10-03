‘Mr. Pfizer’: Aaron Rodgers Debuts New Nickname For Travis Kelce

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers unveiled a new nickname for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during Rodgers’ Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Rodgers was breaking down the Jets’ performance in their Sunday Night matchup against the Chiefs when he delivered the nickname remarkably nonchalantly.

“There is some sentiment that there is some sort of moral victory out there. That we hung with the champs. That our defense played well. You know, Pat didn’t have a crazy game,” Rodgers told McAfee, praising the Jets defense, “You know, ‘Mr. Pfizer,’ we kind of shut him down a little bit. He didn’t have his crazy impact game.” (RELATED: Former Super Bowl Champion Dies In Plane) Crash

McAfee and his co-host, NFL legend A.J. Hawk, immediately reacted and couldn’t hold back the laughter.

Rodgers made the comment in reference to Kelce’s new vaccination campaign with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, where Kelce promotes getting both a flu and COVID vaccine at once.

Rodgers has been made the face of ‘anti-vaccination’ in the NFL. He chose to not take the COVID-19 vaccines due to a combination of an allergy to mRNA vaccines and personal choice.

Former ESPN and MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann suggested in September Rodgers’ Achilles injury was due to his vaccination status. Rodgers responded, “Get your fifth booster, Keith.”