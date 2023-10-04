Two Senior House Republicans Are Quietly Gauging Support For Potential Speaker Bids

Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Chairman of the Republican Study Committee Kevin Hern of Oklahoma are privately gauging support for potential speakership bids after Kevin McCarthy’s ousting Tuesday, a person familiar with their actions told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The House voted to remove McCarthy from his leadership position after Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a motion to vacate the speaker following last week’s spending fight that resulted in a 47-day continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown. Scalise and Hern have been floated as possible replacements for McCarthy, including by Gaetz, and the two top House Republicans are meeting with Texas’ congressional delegation Wednesday to gauge support, according to the person familiar.

A spokesperson for Hern confirmed the meeting to the DCNF. Scalise did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (RELATED: ‘Shouldn’t Be In The GOP’: House Republicans Slam Matt Gaetz, Others Who Voted Out Kevin McCarthy)

Texas’ congressional delegation is comprised of 25 members, which could be a key voting bloc during the speakership election. GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas already threw his support behind Scalise in a tweet Tuesday evening, just hours after McCarthy was removed.

For a time such as this…Steve is the right man to lead our country 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5hOQmTdBrC — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) October 4, 2023

The House GOP will hold a candidate forum next Tuesday ahead of the speaker election on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry of North Carolina was named speaker pro tempore, and McCarthy announced he won’t run for the position again.

Eight Republicans joined with 208 Democrats to remove McCarthy, including Gaetz, Matt Rosendale of Montana, Ken Buck of Colorado, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Eli Crane of Arizona, Tim Burchett of Tennessee and Bob Good of Virginia, according to the House Clerk.

Several McCarthy allies who voted against the motion to vacate slammed Gaetz and the other conservatives for the move, criticizing them of ousting the speaker for personal reasons, with some hinting at expelling the Florida congressman.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.