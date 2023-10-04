Police Arrest Los Angeles County Official On Child Porn Charges

Law enforcement officials arrested L.A. County Department of Public Works spokesman Steven Frasher at his home on child pornography charges, KTLA reported Tuesday.

KTLA confirmed Steven Frasher’s status as an L.A. County employee, since he remains listed as a public information officer on the county website. The San Bernardino Police Department (SBPD) announced ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) Task Force detectives arrested the spokesman after receiving an online tip.

Police entered Frasher’s Redlands residence with a warrant related to “the suspected producing, possessing, and disseminating [of] child pornography,” the SBPD release continued.

Frasher allegedly downloaded child pornography online which he then saved on a virtual storage account, per SBPD. His electronic devices allegedly had images of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), SBPD said.

A public information officer for the department of public works, the 62-year-old was arrested Tuesday on charges of producing, possessing and disseminating child pornography, authorities said. https://t.co/ho9blu4yTA pic.twitter.com/sBeQDfn0y1 — KTLA (@KTLA) October 4, 2023

SBPD confirmed Frasher has been jailed, and authorities are preparing a forensic investigation of his electronics. (RELATED: Comedian Busted With 35,000 Child Abuse Images Doesn’t Get Jail Time)

“We can confirm that Steven Frasher is an employee of Los Angeles County Public Works,” an L.A. County Department of Public Works statement obtained by KTLA read.

“Beyond that, the County of Los Angeles is prohibited from discussing any potential or pending personnel matter related to any of its employees,” the statement continued.

In September alone, there have been multiple notable cases regarding child pornography.

A judge sentenced former ABC New producer James Gordon Meek to six years in prison for child pornography Sept. 29.

Police arrested a New York teacher, who reportedly told an undercover agent he “prefers” underage girls, on Sept. 14 on Child Pornography charges as well.