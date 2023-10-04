Morgan State Shooting Victims Were Unintended Targets, Police Say

The five victims who were shot at Morgan State University (MSU) in Baltimore, Maryland, Tuesday were not intended targets, police said Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

The shooting occurred after the beginning of a coronation ceremony for this year’s Mister and Miss Morgan State in the campus auditorium as people were making their way to the student center for the event, according to the AP. Initial evidence indicates the shooters were targeting a single person, and the five people who were shot are expected to survive, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. (RELATED: 2 Killed, 2 Injured In Houston Shooting)

“I had never been so close to gunshots that I could feel the vibration in the air,” Jennifer Eden, who attended the coronation ceremony, told the AP. Eden was walking to the student center with a friend when the shooting began.

The victims are between the ages of 18 and 22 and four of them are students at MSU, according to the AP. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

“Oftentimes you can’t stop a bad actor from doing bad acts, but we will continue to try to ensure the safety of our students,” Morgan State University Police Chief Lance Hatcher said, according to the AP.

Worley said another person pulled out a weapon during the incident, but it was unclear if they fired, according to the AP.

Other university campuses have been rocked by deadly shootings in 2023.

One faculty member died at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill in a shooting in August. Three people were killed at Michigan State University by a shooter in February who was later found dead from a self-inflicted wound.

“This is not the first time something has happened during homecoming week at Morgan, so there’s a lot of soul-searching that I think all of us have to do,” Baltimore City Council member Odette Ramos said, according to the AP.

MSU did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

