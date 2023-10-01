2 Killed, 2 Injured In Houston Shooting

Two people were killed and two others were shot in a shooting in Houston on Sunday, according to AP News.

The tragedy was caused by a romantic dispute, per the outlet. Authorities responded to the tragic incident, which took place in Northwest Houston, and found multiple victims. (RELATED: Six Killed After Female Shooter Opens Fire At Nashville Private School)

BREAKING: At least four people are dead following a mass shooting at a home in Houston, Texas https://t.co/UErUXIREWm — The Messenger (@TheMessenger) October 1, 2023

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed that two were killed and two others were sent to a hospital to have their injuries treated, per the outlet. An investigation into the incident is underway, though it likely originated from a heated break-up, the sherriff said, per the outlet. The sheriff has not, at the time of publication, revealed the identity of any of the parties involved in the incident, including the victim or the shooter, according to the outlet. He stated that the situation is under control and that there is no ongoing threat to the surrounding community, per the report.

One of the individuals killed in the incident was a 28-year-old woman, according to the Houston Chronicle. The other individual killed was a 65-year-old woman and the owner of the home where the shooting took place. The 65-year-old woman was reportedly the mother of the 28-year-old gunman, who was later apprehended by Houston police, according to the report.