‘Scare Her To Death’: Mother And Son Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Over $800,000 Worth Of Jewelry

The arrest report detailed that while inside the beauty salon, Flores allegedly aggressively attempted to wrestle the luggage from the victim’s grasp, and later allegedly pistol-whipped her, the outlet reported. Flores allegedly escalated the situation by firing a single shot causing the victim to release her grip on the luggage, as further reported by Local 10 News.

The suspect was seen loading the luggage into a white Chevy Equinox, according to video footage. Police said they were able to trace the car to Diaz, the outlet reported. Authorities recovered about 1,300 pieces of jewelry worth $800,000. (RELATED: Guest Who Rented An Apartment Through Online Room-Sharing Platform Robs Homeowner At Gunpoint, Police Say)

“The mother was befriending the victim, asking her questions, ‘how much jewelry do you carry? How much does this cost? Can I see? Would you bring it to me to see it,’” Hialeah Police Officer Scarlett Hernandez said, WSVN reported. “And then waiting for her for the perfect opportunity to be able to batter her, scare her to death and take the jewelry.”

The victim, Eunice Sanchez, was glad that the suspects were taken into custody.

“I am happy that they were arrested,” Sanchez told CBS News. “Police did their job and I hope this does not happen to anyone else. The woman came here to the salon and planned with her son to rob me. Her son assaulted me with a firearm. I was going to my car and he came close to me with a firearm because I would not give him my bag I was holding on to and he assaulted me.”